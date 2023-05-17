Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 11:56 IST
Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.

The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussion with him over government formation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are claimants to the top post in Karnataka after the party wrested the state from the BJP.

The Congress has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

