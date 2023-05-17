Haryana BJP to run month-long campaign to publicise key achievements of Modi govt

The BJP in Haryana will run a month-long mega mass contact campaign in the state to disseminate information about the key achievements of the Prime Minster Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre which will soon complete its nine years.

The blueprint of the ''Mahajansampark Abhiyan'' from May 30 was drawn at the state executive meeting of the party held in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar.

On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government, a blueprint of programmes for a month was drawn in the meeting convened by BJP's Haryana unit president Om Prakash Dhankhar, the party said in a statement.

Senior BJP leaders including Chief Minister M L Khattar, party's Haryana affairs incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, Ministers in the Khattar cabinet including Anil Vij, party MLAs and MPs from the state were among other leaders present.

Speaking in the meeting, Chief Minister Khattar gave information about various schemes of the state government, while Biplab Deb spoke about the country's strengthening economy under the leadership of Narendra Modi, it said.

For the success of the campaign, Dhankhar assigned the tasks to all the office bearers and district heads of the Haryana BJP, the statement added.

