Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Four Delhi Schools

In a shocking incident on Monday morning, four schools in the national capital of Delhi were alarmed by bomb threat emails, causing widespread panic amongst parents and school authorities. Discovered shortly after 8 am, the threatening emails prompted immediate alerts to the police and fire services.

The targeted institutions include Army Public School, Salwan Public School, Meera Public School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Law enforcement and emergency services swiftly mobilized to assess and neutralize any potential danger, however, nothing suspicious was discovered. Authorities are treating the incident with heightened seriousness, given the ongoing security concerns in the capital.

This latest incident follows another bomb threat scare from February, where similar emails were sent to Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road. Despite thorough investigations by security personnel and bomb disposal squads, no suspicious items were found in either occurrence. The heightened state of alert comes amid warnings from intelligence agencies about possible terror threats, keeping the city's establishments, including key religious sites, under vigilant scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)