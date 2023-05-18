Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress sources said on Thursday after the party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state following hectic parleys.

Sources said the swearing-in ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

They said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other stakeholders held parleys past midnight to hammer out a solution between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- the two chief ministerial aspirants.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by Shivakumar, the party's state unit chief, in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The decision will be announced there.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has written to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road at 7 pm.

Sources close to Shivakumar said he decided to make the ''sacrifice'' and agreed to be deputy chief minister in the interest of the party.

Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress' chief ministerial pick in Karnataka with both the hopefuls presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted that an outcome is likely within a day or two.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)