Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 10:22 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday slammed the privatisation policy of the Narendra Modi government and accused it ''auctioning'' democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony and the rule of law.

If this wasn't enough, the government was also planning to privatise some public sector banks, claimed an editorial in 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Referring to reports in a section of media about a committee being set up to review privatisation of banks, the Marathi daily said even if the entire issue is still in process, it is ''confirmed'' that some banks will be privatised.

''It is being said that some government companies and public sector undertakings are suffering losses and have become white elephant for the government. There is some truth in these claims. But, the Modi government hasn't been transparent in its privatisation moves,'' the Marathi daily claimed.

Whatever was earned in the last seven decades was being privatised under the garb of ''navsanjivani'', it further claimed.

''The face of the Modi government is dangerous as it is auctioning democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony, rule of law and now banks will be added,'' the editorial alleged. The Centre in December last year said it will take a view on privatisation of public sector banks after consultation with the departments and regulator concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

