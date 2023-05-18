Kerala: UDF councillors blocked vehicles carrying waste to Brahmapuram, alleges Kochi Mayor

Mayor of Kochi Corporation M Anil Kumar on Thursday lashed out at the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of Thrikkakara municipality and alleged that they obstructed the vehicles carrying waste to the Brahmapuram waste facility. The Kochi Mayor stated that it was regrettable that the UDF councillors of the Thrikkakara municipality were causing obstructions to the vehicles that took the waste to the Brahmapuram waste facility.

He also added that it was a "criminal offence" to prevent the removal of trash and that "politically" driven behaviour is condemned. "It is very unfortunate that the UDF councillors of Thrikkakara municipality are blocking the vehicles that took the waste to the Brahmapuram waste plant. We do everything according to the decisions of the ministerial meeting. Obstructing waste disposal is a criminal offence. This is politically motivated. Politically motivated activities are condemned," the Kochi Mayor stated.

Adding further Kumar stated that with the onset of the rains in June, it would not be possible to take the waste to Brahmapuram and that the Thrikkakara Municipality would have to pay a huge amount towards waste disposal. "From June 1, once the rains start, we too will not be able to take the waste to Brahmapuram. That is why we implemented a strong decision. Thrikkakara Municipality has to pay a huge amount towards waste disposal. About Rs 40 lakh have to be paid," he said.

Kumar added that the waste would be handed over to private agencies from June 1 onwards and that in a place like Kerala, special importance must be given to the source waste management. "I am ready to discuss this matter in the presence of ministers. From June 1, the waste will be handed over to private agencies. It will not be taken to Brahmapuram. The inspection will continue with the collector and commissioner. Priority should be given to source waste management. In a limited area like Kerala, source waste management is better," stated the Kochi Mayor. (ANI)

