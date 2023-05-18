Left Menu

Kerala: UDF councillors blocked vehicles carrying waste to Brahmapuram, alleges Kochi Mayor

"It is very unfortunate that the UDF councillors of Thrikkakara municipality are blocking the vehicles that took the waste to the Brahmapuram waste plant. We do everything according to the decisions of the ministerial meeting. Obstructing waste disposal is a criminal offence. This is politically motivated. Politically motivated activities are condemned," the Kochi Mayor stated.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:17 IST
Kerala: UDF councillors blocked vehicles carrying waste to Brahmapuram, alleges Kochi Mayor
Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mayor of Kochi Corporation M Anil Kumar on Thursday lashed out at the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of Thrikkakara municipality and alleged that they obstructed the vehicles carrying waste to the Brahmapuram waste facility. The Kochi Mayor stated that it was regrettable that the UDF councillors of the Thrikkakara municipality were causing obstructions to the vehicles that took the waste to the Brahmapuram waste facility.

He also added that it was a "criminal offence" to prevent the removal of trash and that "politically" driven behaviour is condemned. "It is very unfortunate that the UDF councillors of Thrikkakara municipality are blocking the vehicles that took the waste to the Brahmapuram waste plant. We do everything according to the decisions of the ministerial meeting. Obstructing waste disposal is a criminal offence. This is politically motivated. Politically motivated activities are condemned," the Kochi Mayor stated.

Adding further Kumar stated that with the onset of the rains in June, it would not be possible to take the waste to Brahmapuram and that the Thrikkakara Municipality would have to pay a huge amount towards waste disposal. "From June 1, once the rains start, we too will not be able to take the waste to Brahmapuram. That is why we implemented a strong decision. Thrikkakara Municipality has to pay a huge amount towards waste disposal. About Rs 40 lakh have to be paid," he said.

Kumar added that the waste would be handed over to private agencies from June 1 onwards and that in a place like Kerala, special importance must be given to the source waste management. "I am ready to discuss this matter in the presence of ministers. From June 1, the waste will be handed over to private agencies. It will not be taken to Brahmapuram. The inspection will continue with the collector and commissioner. Priority should be given to source waste management. In a limited area like Kerala, source waste management is better," stated the Kochi Mayor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023