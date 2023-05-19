Syria's Assad holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince - Syrian Presidency
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 21:38 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday, the Syrian Presidency said.
Assad appreciated Saudi Arabia's efforts in creating a political atmosphere that helps joint work among Arab countries, it added.
