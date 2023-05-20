Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's cash balance falls to $57 bln, borrowing capacity at $92 bln

The U.S. Treasury said on Friday that its cash balance as of Thursday fell to $57.3 billion from $143.3 billion a week earlier, as negotiations over raising the federal debt ceiling stalled.

The Treasury also said that as of Wednesday it had $92 billion in borrowing capacity remaining under currently available extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the debt limit.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the Treasury could run short of sufficient cash and borrowing resources to pay all of the U.S. government's bills as soon as June 1 without action by Congress to increase the debt ceiling.

