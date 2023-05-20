BJP could not tolerate SC "empowered" Delhi CM Kejriwal: Atishi after Centre's ordinance on control of services

Hitting out at the centre for the ordinance on control of services in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party and Minister Atishi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not tolerate that Supreme Court "empowered" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ruling in favour of the Delhi government. A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, had said that the Delhi government must have control over services, and the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision.

The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Atishi said that the Supreme Court order meant if the people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal, the decision-making power lies with him. "The Supreme Court order meant that if the people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal, decision-making power lies with him. That is what the Constitution says. Barring the issues of land, law and order and Police, all decision-making powers are with Arvind Kejriwal and LG is bound to accept all his decisions. This is democracy. But the Central government and BJP couldn't tolerate it. PM Narendra Modi couldn't tolerate the fact that Supreme Court empowered Arvind Kejriwal," Delhi Education Minister Atishi said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier yesterday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also termed the ordinance an "act of dishonesty and treachery". "The Centre has done treachery with the ruling of the Supreme Court, Indian Constitution. With the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal three times. Today the Centre is saying that such a leader has no powers," he said.

"Lieutenant Governor who has not been elected but rather imposed on the people of Delhi is being conferred with powers of posting and transfer. The ordinance shows disrespect towards the Supreme Court ruling," the AAP leader added. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice stated in the notification, "In view of its special status as a national capital, a scheme of administration has to be formulated by Parliamentary law, to balance both local and national democratic interests which are at stake, which would reflect the aspirations of the people through joint and collective responsibility of both the Government of India and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (hereinafter referred to as GNCTD)".

An ordinance was passed by the Centre to constitute 'National Capital Civil Services Authority' (NCSSA) in Delhi. This comprises the Delhi CM, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of the Delhi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)