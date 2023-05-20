Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets UK's Sunak on sidelines of G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima on Saturday.

They embraced each other warmly upon meeting and sat side by side to engage in discussions before the media was ushered out.

Zelenskiy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)