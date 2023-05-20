Left Menu

PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo and UN chief in Japan

Wonderful conversation with UN Secretary-General antonioguterres in Hiroshima, Modi tweeted after the meeting.Earlier, Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

PTI | Hiroshima | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in this Japanese city.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit.

During his meeting with Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug.

British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.

''Met President @jokowi and Mrs. Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader. ''Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima,'' Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represents the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

