Karnataka's new Ministers, a run-through

Along with newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, eight Cabinet Ministers took oath on Saturday. Following is a brief background of the new Cabinet Ministers: 1. G Parameshwara: *Headed Congress' manifesto committee ahead of this Assembly election *Belongs to SC-Right community, represents Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru district *Former Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. Minister with various key portfolios including Home, Higher Education among others in earlier governments *Longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief for eight years *Open about aspiration for CM and Deputy CM post *Six-time MLA -- three times each from Madhugiri and Koratagere *Has a PhD in plant physiology from Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide 2. K H Muniyappa: *Congress leader from SC-Left, represents Devanahalli Assembly segment in Bengaluru Rural district.

*Seven-time Member of Lok Sabha representing Kolar from 1991 to 2019 *Former Union Minister *Elected for the first time to Legislative Assembly.

*Daughter Roopakala M Shashidhar is MLA from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) 3. K J George *Christian face of Congress, represents Sarvagnanagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru city.

*Six-time MLA.

*Considered close to CM Siddaramaiah.

*Has served as Minister for Home, Bengaluru Development and Town Planning among other portfolios in the past *Born in Kerala, his family moved to Kodagu when he was very young.

4. M B Patil: *Considered as a prominent face of Congress from the dominant Lingayat community *President of BLDEA (Bijapur Lingayat Education Association), a leading education organisation in north Karnataka region *Congress' campaign committee President ahead of this election *Represents Babaleshwar Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district *Five-time MLA *Had been Minister for Home and Water Resources in previous governments *Had served as Member of Parliament from Bijapur (Vijayapura) 5. Satish Jarkiholi *From Valmiki community, which comes under STs *Represents Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency in Belagavi district *Karnataka Congress Working President *Four-time MLA, twice MLC *Was with JD(S) earlier *His brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi are BJP MLAs from Gokak and Arabhavi legislative constituencies respectively.

*Had served as Minister for Excise and Textile in the past *Popular for his anti-superstition stand *Founder-chairman of sugar manufacturing firm Satish Sugars 6. Priyank Kharge *Son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge *Member of Dalit community under SC-Right, represents Chittapur segment in Kalaburagi district *He is Chairman - Communications of Karnataka Congress *Three-time MLA *Had served as Minister for IT, BT, Tourism and Social Welfare in the past *Associated with Youth Congress 7. Ramalinga Reddy: *Belongs to Reddy community, represents BTM Layout in Bengaluru city *Considered among Congress' faces for the city. Has earlier been in-charge of the city *Karnataka Congress Working President *Eight-time MLA *Served as Minister of Home, Transport, Education and other key portfolios in the past *Was associated with Congress' students wing for a long time 8. B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan: *Prominent Muslim leader in Congress, represents Chamrajpet Assembly segment in Bengaluru city.

*Five-time MLA *Had served as Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Hajj and Waqf *Earlier with JD(S).

