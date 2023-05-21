BJP like pack of hungry wolves : Ashok Gehlot

BJP is like a pack of ''hungry wolves'' which raids the state's resources as soon as it forms its government there, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said. He said one can test what he said speaking to any industrialist or trader, who will testify that corruption has increased 10 times in BJP-ruled states. ''There is loot going on in other states. BJP-ruled states are marked with highest levels of corruption. They are hungry wolves. And when they come they get to eat more,'' Gehlot told reporters when asked for his comment on BJP levelling corruption charges against his government. ''I am not saying it, you can ask any industrialist or trader. Everywhere corruption has increased 10 times in their states,'' he said.

BJP had recently passed a political resolution in Nagaur against the Rajasthan Congress government accusing it of corruption. Replying to a question on the resolution, Gehlot said BJP should pass a resolution against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who was proven corrupt in a police investigation in Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

Gehlot was visiting Pradesh Congress Committee office to pay to tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. The CM said that Rajasthan is second after Maharashtra in terms of raids against corrupt officials in the matters of disproportionate assets. ''We are not going to be disturbed if you talk about corruption. We will expose you. Where were you the last five years and what role you played as Opposition? Their resolution is a document of lies. They are nervous and are left with no issue,'' he said. Gehlot said that the BJP should learn from its miserable defeat in Karnataka elections which it was delivered despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister canvassing road to road for party candidates.

''Karnataka assembly election result has given a message to the BJP has reached the limit of its ego and arrogance,'' Gehlot said. BJP has nothing to be proud of as it lost 29 by-polls in the last nine years, he said. The real issues are unemployment and rising inflation, which Rahul Gandhi has been raising, he added.

Gehlot said the party workers on Sunday took a resolution to tour villages and talk about the policies and programmes of the Congress party.

