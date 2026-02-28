Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Rs 16,680 Crore Development Blitz in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid the foundation for projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore aimed at boosting key sectors such as urban development, roads, and energy in Rajasthan. He highlighted the progress of the BJP government and launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign from Ajmer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday initiated an ambitious development drive in Ajmer, marking the commencement of projects exceeding Rs 16,680 crore. The projects are set to revamp sectors including urban development, roadways, and drinking water infrastructure, significantly enhancing Rajasthan's economic framework.

During a public rally, PM Modi underscored the significance of the BJP's 'double-engine' government, celebrating its two years of governance in Rajasthan. He praised the quick fulfillment of developmental promises, ensuring the state's trajectory continues upward.

With efforts to combat historic inefficiencies, Modi criticized past corrupt practices while announcing a slew of completed and new infrastructural projects. Emphasizing employment creation, he revealed the distribution of over 21,000 appointment letters and launched a nationwide HPV vaccination, underscoring an earnest focus on women's health empowerment.

