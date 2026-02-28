Rajasthan CM Blasts Congress, Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Saturday, accusing the previous regime of enabling a 'paper leak mafia' and corruption. Speaking at a press briefing in Ajmer, Sharma underlined his government's pledge to tackle corruption with a zero-tolerance policy.

Sharma credited the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership for Rajasthan's developmental strides and contrasted it with Congress's past governance. He noted that over 1.25 lakh jobs have been secured for youth under his administration, along with 300,000 positions generated in the private sector. A recruitment calendar for 125,000 posts in 2026 has also been published to ensure transparency.

Furthermore, Sharma labeled the Congress's conduct at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as 'unfortunate and shameful,' claiming it sought to tarnish India's global reputation. He urged Congress to issue a public apology for prioritizing political disputes over national interests, expressing concern over similar past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)