Left Menu

Haryana Cong leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 19:26 IST
Haryana Cong leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Congress leaders on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

India's prime minister between 1984 and 1989, Gandhi was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid a heartfelt tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and said the nation continues to benefit from his vision that dreamt of a strong and progressive India in the 21st century.

Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state, reached the district Congress office in Rohtak and paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

He said Rajiv Gandhi's ''revolutionary thinking and resolve on issues like information revolution, Panchayati Raj system and giving voting rights to the youth made India a developed democracy and a modern nation''.

''His life will always be inspirational for all the countrymen,'' he said.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan, who was addressing party workers here after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by the Haryana Youth Congress on the former PM's death anniversary, said Rajiv Gandhi was ''the father of digital India''.

Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja said Rajiv Gandhi had resolved to take forward the idea of a young, vibrant and dynamic India.

Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Hooda reached Gandhara, Atayal, Kasaranti, Pakasma, Bhaloth, Bohar and Garhi Bohar villages under the party's 'Haath se Haath Jodo' campaign.

On this occasion, he said the BJP-JJP government has made every section stand ''in a never-ending queue''.

''Today the youth of the state are standing in queue for employment, but the government is not even talking about recruitment...the farmers of the state are standing in queue for compensation, but once again the government has cheated the peasants.

Wheat, mustard, vegetable and fruit crops of the farmers were damaged due to the vagaries of weather, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023