Kerala: Ports and Shipping ministry begins two-day Chintan Shivir in Munnar

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:06 IST
Two day Chintan Shivir begins in Munnar, Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Sunday began its 2-day Chintan Shivir at Munnar in Kerala. "The Shivir was chaired and inaugurated by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH in the august presence of Shripad Naik, MoS, MoPSW and Tourism, Shantanu Thakur, MoS, MoPSW, Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, MoPSW and others including Chairpersons of all major ports, heads of the other organizations/PSU's of the Ministry and senior officials," an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal lauded the commitment and hard work exhibited by MoPSW and each of the organizations in positioning India as a global leader in the maritime sector. "Recognizing the significance of enhancing connectivity and fostering new business opportunities, he emphasized the Ministry's goal to educate and create awareness among the common people too by highlighting the impact of the Maritime sector in simple language and how it impacts the lives of the common people," an official statement mentioned.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi globally India has achieved a new reputation. "Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved a new reputation globally and the Ministry in coordination with all the major organizations is working to further boost and implement the vision of our PM towards making India Atmanirbhar," the Minister said.

Shripad Y Naik, MoS, MoPSW mentioned that excellent performance has been delivered during the FY-2022-23 in all aspects of port operations. "The MIV 2030 launched under the leadership of PM Modi has led the blueprint of the actions that would lead us towards making India one of the leading blue economies of the world and we should try to achieve the determined targets," he said.

"India is one of the leading economies of the world and a considerable amount of work has been done towards infrastructure documentation in the Ports enhancing the ease of doing business, increasing the share of renewable energy in the sectors, and promoting shipbuilding and ship repair," Shripad Y Naik also added that now we should focus on making India a hub for Maritime training and strengthening Maritime institutions.

During the first day of the Chintan Shivir, the achievements and targets set during the previous Chintan Shivir were discussed. An exclusive session with the HoDs of the major ports, chaired by Sarbananda Sonowal, focused on the innovative ideas of the ports. The other session focused on lighthouse tourism and how to become a global player in shipbuilding and enhance India's tonnage, an official statement said. Day two of the Chintan Shivir will focus on cargo handling by Major Ports, improving and optimizing port call procedures, digitalization and standardization, Inland waterways and coastal shipping enhancing cargo, and good governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

