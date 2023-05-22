Indian court issues summons to BBC in a defamation case over Modi documentary - Media
India's Delhi High Court issued a summons to British broadcaster BBC on Monday in a defamation case over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questioned his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, according to reports in Indian media.
