Karnataka govt school teacher suspended for criticizing Siddaramaiah on social media

A government school teacher has been suspended for allegedly criticising new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on social media. The teacher, identified as Shanthamurthy, taught at the Kanubennahalli government school in Chitradurga's Hosadurga.

In his Facebook post, he talked about the freebies announced by the Congress party including the free electricity and said, "What else can you do without giving Freebies". "Debt during the tenure of former Chief Ministers- SM Krishna was Rs 3,590 crore, Dharam Singh Rs 15,635 crore, HD Kumaraswamy Rs 3,545 crore, BS Yeddiyurappa Rs 25,653 crore, DV Sadananda Gowda Rs 9,464 crore, Jagadish Shettar Rs 13,464 crore and Siddaramaiah Rs 2,42,000 crores," Shanthamurthy added in his post.

The suspension order was issued by Field Education Officer L Jayappa on Saturday (May 22). (ANI)

