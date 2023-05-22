Left Menu

Karnataka govt school teacher suspended for criticizing Siddaramaiah on social media

The teacher, identified as Shanthamurthy, taught at the Kanubennahalli government school in Chitradurga's Hosadurga.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:30 IST
Karnataka govt school teacher suspended for criticizing Siddaramaiah on social media
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher has been suspended for allegedly criticising new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on social media. The teacher, identified as Shanthamurthy, taught at the Kanubennahalli government school in Chitradurga's Hosadurga.

In his Facebook post, he talked about the freebies announced by the Congress party including the free electricity and said, "What else can you do without giving Freebies". "Debt during the tenure of former Chief Ministers- SM Krishna was Rs 3,590 crore, Dharam Singh Rs 15,635 crore, HD Kumaraswamy Rs 3,545 crore, BS Yeddiyurappa Rs 25,653 crore, DV Sadananda Gowda Rs 9,464 crore, Jagadish Shettar Rs 13,464 crore and Siddaramaiah Rs 2,42,000 crores," Shanthamurthy added in his post.

The suspension order was issued by Field Education Officer L Jayappa on Saturday (May 22). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023