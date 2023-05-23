Andhra CM doesn't want Viveka murder case to be probed: TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Varla Ramaiah alleged that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy does not want any investigation into the murder case of his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. Talking to the media on Monday, the TDP leader said, "The chief minister does not want progress in the investigation of the case and the culprits should not be brought to book."

He said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy, after becoming the chief minister, has withdrawn the petition that he filed before the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the murder clearly indicating that he does not want any investigation into the murder case of his uncle." The TDP leader also alleged that even though the High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, the chief minister is creating hurdles at every stage of the investigation.

"The state police are resorting to even issuing threats to the CBI officials only with the blessings of CM Jagan," he added. This comes after the CBI told the Supreme Court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer would replace the present investigation officer, Ram Singh, in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

"The style of functioning of the state police officials is highly objectionable. How a case can be filed against the investigation officer, Ramsingh? The statement made by the Kurnool District Superintendent of Police (SP) that it is difficult to control the rowdies of Pulivendula and that a law and order issue will arise will remain a black day in his career and it is a shame on the IPS system itself," said the TDP leader. The SP is acting under directions from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) so that the MP, Avinash Reddy would not be taken into custody. The CBI had never faced such a situation in its history, he said.

The TDP leader also demanded interference from the Centre and asked to probe into the functioning of the state police. "The Centre should interfere in the matter and order a probe into the style of functioning of the state police and also ask the CBI to study the record of phone calls of the Kurnool SP too," Ramaiah said.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The case was earlier registered at Pulivendula police station in Kadappa. The deceased YS Vivekananda Reddy was a former MLA and a former Lok Sabha MP and a former member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Vivekananda Reddy was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

