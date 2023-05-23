New Parliament building inauguration: Puri slams Cong, Manish Tewari claims minister trying to 'obfuscate and dissimulate'

Political slugfest over inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued Tuesday with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slamming the Congress for lacking ''national spirit and sense of pride'' in India's progress and the opposition party accusing him of trying to ''obfuscate and dissimulate''.

Addressing reporters, Puri said the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament Annexe building on October 24, 1975 and successor Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation of the parliament library on August 15, 1987.

''If your head of government can inaugurate Parliament annexe and library then why can't the head of the government of this time do? It's as simple as that,'' he said.

Puri's remarks came a day after the Congress accused the government of disrespecting constitutional propriety and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of Modi.

Hitting back at Puri, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari Tuesday alleged that the minister is trying to ''obfuscate and dissimulate''.

''Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, I am afraid, is trying to obfuscate and dissimulate. There is a difference between an annexe to the Parliament, library and a new Parliament building,'' he said in a tweet.

''By the way, Chairperson of the Council of States Vice President of India is also conspicuous by his absence on the invitation card,'' he added.

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had raised objection to President Murmu not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building, saying the Parliament is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority.

''It looks like the Modi government has ensured the election of President of India from the dalit and the tribal communities only for electoral reasons,'' he had also charged.

On Kharge's remark, Congress leader Shahi Tharoor then tweeted, ''Articles 60 and 111 of the Constitution make it clear that the President is the head of Parliament. It was bizarre enough that the PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony and puja when construction began, but totally incomprehensible and arguably unconstitutional for him and not the President to inaugurate the building.'' Puri earlier in the day also issued a series of tweets, alleging, ''From criticising the new Parliament building and questioning its very necessity despite many of them advocating for it before but not executing it, Congress president and other worthies are now shifting the goalpost by generously misquoting an article a day from the Constitution.'' ''After uncharitable comments about Hon'ble President in the past by its leaders, Congress president now makes uncalled for and gratuitous comments on her election. Tragic that Congress claiming to be a national party lacks any national spirit and sense of pride in India's progress,'' he added.

The minister further said, ''They should feel better if they remember Oct 24, 1975 the day when Smt Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe. Or, August 15, 1987 when Sh Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library.

''So, instead of now finding articles to justify their hypocrisy, why can't they just smile and join India on this momentous achievement & her march to greatness.'' NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto wondered if it was not the right of President Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building for her being the head of the country.

''Our Parliament is our temple of democracy and the Constitutional head of our country is our President,'' he said, adding ''Therefore is it not the right of our President to inaugurate the new Parliament House?''

