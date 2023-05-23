Left Menu

Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place around June 2: Gogavale

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:03 IST
An expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place around June 2, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogavale said on Tuesday. He also expressed confidence of getting a berth in the ministry himself.

Education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the current ministers would get relief if new members are inducted, as it becomes very difficult, with the present strength, to handle the two houses of the legislature during a session.

Pratap Sarnaik, another Sena MLA, also told reporters that a cabinet expansion will take place soon as ''all the roadblocks are now cleared.''

