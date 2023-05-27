Left Menu

Congress pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary

The Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:59 IST
Congress pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary. At the event at Shanti Van, here in the national capital, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party's General Secretary KC Venugopal and former MP Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the former PM.

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947. Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on 27th May 1964. Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). For his love for children, Nehru was also called 'Chacha Nehru' and his birth anniversary on November 14, is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023