PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on death anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 09:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964.

Modi tweeted, ''On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.''

