PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on death anniversary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 09:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.
India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964.
Modi tweeted, ''On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
- India
- Nehru
- Jawaharlal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm wishes to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on second leg of his three-nation visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Australia on the last leg of his three-nation tour.