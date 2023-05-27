PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964.

Modi tweeted, ''On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)