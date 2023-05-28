US House Republicans to hold Saturday night call on debt ceiling talks -Politico reporter
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 05:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 05:47 IST
U.S. House Republican leaders will hold a conference call at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday (0130 GMT Sunday) to update members on negotiations to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, a Politico reporter said on Twitter, citing an unnamed source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement