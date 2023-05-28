TN Raj Bhavan pays rich tributes to V D Savarkar

The office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi, on Sunday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a ''prolific writer'' and a ''social reformer.'' A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, said Savarkar's legacy will be an inspiration to build a self-reliant India.

''A grateful nation pays humble tribute to Veer Savarkar, a great visionary nationalist who for our freedom suffered unspeakable British torture, on his birth anniversary. A prolific writer, social reformer and great thinker whose rich legacy will inspire us to build #Atmanirbharbharat. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,'' the tweet read. In seperate tweets, the Governor's office also hailed the inauguration of new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''On the historic inauguration of our new Parliament Building that reflects our Nation's radiant past, resurgent present and glorious future - a warm greetings and best wishes to every Bharatiya across the world,'' it said.

It further said that giving the sacred 'Sengol' (sceptre), ''a cultural symbol of transfer of power and independence and also a constant reminder of righteous, just and fair governance, its much-deserved place of pride in Parliament House is a matter of pride for every Indian. Nation shall ever be thankful to Hon'ble PM.''

