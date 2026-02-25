Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns
The Indian stock market ended flat on Wednesday despite positive global influences. The Sensex closed slightly up at 82,276.07, and the Nifty 50 rose to 25,482.50. Gains in sectors like auto and IT were offset by losses in telecom and oil sectors. Market sentiment was mixed due to geopolitical factors.
- Country:
- India
In a day marked by a balancing act between positive global stimuli and lingering trade tensions, the Indian stock market concluded on a flat note. The Sensex registered a modest gain, closing at 82,276.07 points, while the Nifty 50 inched up to end at 25,482.50 points.
Market participants noted opening gains driven by global cues, with particular highlights in sectors such as auto, healthcare, and IT. Yet, as US President's tariff remarks surfaced, global trade concerns trimmed earlier momentum, underscoring a cautious market outlook.
Notably, midcap and smallcap indices outperformed their larger counterparts, reflecting a nuanced investor sentiment navigating geopolitical tensions and sector-specific dynamics. Key stock performers included HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto, while Reliance and SBI reported declines, illustrating the mixed market reactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China and Germany Aim to Reshape Economic Cooperation Amid Trade Tensions
Turkey Prepares for Potential US-Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions
F-22 Stealth Fighters Land in Israel Amid US-Iran Tensions
US Levies Heavy Duty on Indian Solar Goods as Trade Tensions Rise
Canada Approves Gulfstream Jets Amid Trade Tensions