Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns

In a day marked by a balancing act between positive global stimuli and lingering trade tensions, the Indian stock market concluded on a flat note. The Sensex registered a modest gain, closing at 82,276.07 points, while the Nifty 50 inched up to end at 25,482.50 points.

Market participants noted opening gains driven by global cues, with particular highlights in sectors such as auto, healthcare, and IT. Yet, as US President's tariff remarks surfaced, global trade concerns trimmed earlier momentum, underscoring a cautious market outlook.

Notably, midcap and smallcap indices outperformed their larger counterparts, reflecting a nuanced investor sentiment navigating geopolitical tensions and sector-specific dynamics. Key stock performers included HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto, while Reliance and SBI reported declines, illustrating the mixed market reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)