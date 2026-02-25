Left Menu

Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns

The Indian stock market ended flat on Wednesday despite positive global influences. The Sensex closed slightly up at 82,276.07, and the Nifty 50 rose to 25,482.50. Gains in sectors like auto and IT were offset by losses in telecom and oil sectors. Market sentiment was mixed due to geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:43 IST
Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns
NSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a day marked by a balancing act between positive global stimuli and lingering trade tensions, the Indian stock market concluded on a flat note. The Sensex registered a modest gain, closing at 82,276.07 points, while the Nifty 50 inched up to end at 25,482.50 points.

Market participants noted opening gains driven by global cues, with particular highlights in sectors such as auto, healthcare, and IT. Yet, as US President's tariff remarks surfaced, global trade concerns trimmed earlier momentum, underscoring a cautious market outlook.

Notably, midcap and smallcap indices outperformed their larger counterparts, reflecting a nuanced investor sentiment navigating geopolitical tensions and sector-specific dynamics. Key stock performers included HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto, while Reliance and SBI reported declines, illustrating the mixed market reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue

Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue

 Nepal
3
Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

 India
4
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026