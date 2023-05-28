Left Menu

War on Twitter: Cong shows PM Modi in miniature before Nehru; BJP points to difference in Nehru's real, reel life

In a Twitter war, when the Congress posted an image of PM Narendra Modi in miniature before a large image of first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, the BJP put up an image showing that Nehru's stature in real life was much smaller than his reel image.

In a Twitter war, when the Congress posted an image of PM Narendra Modi in miniature before a large image of first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, the BJP put up an image showing that Nehru's stature in real life was much smaller than his reel image. In this regard, Congress took to Twitter and said," No matter how hard you try."

BJP in its reply also uploaded a picture of Jawahar Lal Nehru in which there is a camera focussing on him and pointing out the difference between his real and reel stature. The official media handle of BJP took to Twitter and said, "The Truth of Nehru".

Currently, Congress and BJP are engaged in a controversy related to Sengol being symbolized as a transfer of Power. Notably, Prime Minister Modi installed the historic 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber while dedicating the new Parliament building to the nation.

Earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that there is no documented evidence whatsoever of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawahar Lal Nehru describing Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. "There is no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple -- BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media. Two of the finest Rajaji scholars with impeccable credentials have expressed surprise," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"The sceptre was later kept for display at the Allahabad Museum. What Nehru said there on December 14, 1947, is a matter of public record despite whatever labels may say. 4. The sceptre is now being used by the PM and his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives," he said. Slamming the Opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building and questioning the history of 'Sengol', Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that by doing this Congress party is also opposing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"This is the issue of Time magazine from August 25, 1947. I would like all our friends who are opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building, to read this article and get some idea about the symbolism of 'Sengol' and what happened in 1947. By doing this drama, they (Opposition) are also opposing their own leader Jawaharlal Nehru," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness'. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries. (ANI)

