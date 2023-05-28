McCarthy says US debt ceiling deal popular with House Republicans
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:04 IST
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he expects a debt ceiling deal he struck with the White House to attract support from a majority of House Republicans.
McCarthy told Fox News that more than 95% of House Republicans were very excited about the agreement and that it included pay-go restrictions that would prevent future legislation from pushing up the deficit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement