PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states here on Sunday where issues of good governance were discussed, a regular exercise involving the party-run governments.The meeting is part of the Bharatiya Janata Partys BJP good governance agenda, in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.After the meeting, Modi wrote on Twitter Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states here on Sunday where issues of good governance were discussed, a regular exercise involving the party-run governments.
The meeting is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) good governance agenda, in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.
After the meeting, Modi wrote on Twitter: ''Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well.'' BJP president J P Nadda was also present at the meeting that was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Tripura's Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, among others.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Uttar Pradesh counterparts, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were also present at the meeting.
