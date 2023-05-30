Left Menu

PM Modi's pre-recorded message to be telecast during Shivaji coronation commemoration event

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:49 IST
PM Modi's pre-recorded message to be telecast during Shivaji coronation commemoration event
  • Country:
  • India

A pre-recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be telecast on June 2 during the Maharashtra government's celebration of 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, an official said on Tuesday.

The state government has organised several events from June 2 onwards to commemorate the iconic 17th century ruler's 1674 coronation.

Modi's message will be telecast during the inaugural event in Raigad district, the official said.

The event will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023