Will reach out to 9.54 lakh people to promote achievements of of Modi govt: Himachal BJP chief

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:27 IST
The BJP will reach out to over 9.54 lakh people during a month-long campaign to promote the achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, BJP chief of its Himachal Pradesh unit Rajiv Bindal said on Wednesday.

Several programmes would be organised at the Assembly, district, mandal and booth levels as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan', Bindal said in a statement issued here.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP chief said that meetings with workers at district and mandal level have also been convened and added that 21 press conferences would be held as part of the programme. While 17 of these press conferences would be held at party's organisational district levels, four will be held specific to Lok Sabha constituencies.

Four rallies and four 'veopar sammelan' (business conferences) have been planned, and 400 eminent families have also been contacted to to participate in the outreach programme, he said.

A 'beneficiary sammelan' (gathering of beneficiaries of central government schemes), a Yog Diwas and door-to-door campaigns have also been planned, he added.

