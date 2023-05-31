"Rahul Gandhi should answer... ": Sushil Modi

Reacting sharply to the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the United States, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday said that Congress leader should answer on the anti-Sikh riots that took place in 1984 in which thousands of Sikhs were killed in this country. While speaking to ANI, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, " Whose government was there in the 1980s? Janata Party's government was only for 2 years, the rest was of the Congress government, Rahul Gandhi should answer for the anti-Sikh riots that took place in 1984, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed in this country, were they, not a minority, Didn't the anti-Sikh riots take place during Congress rule in 1984? Also, dozens of Hindu-Muslim riots took place during 50 years rule of Congress since independence."

He further stated that Congress never worked for the development of Muslims and only aimed for their votes by scaring them. "In whose rule Moradabad riots took place, there were no riots during BJP's 9 years rule, minorities in this country feel safe under PM Narendra Modi's regime. Congress scared them and took their votes. They never worked for their development. It is the BJP government that is working for the development of Muslims. It is the result of the same that today a good number of people belonging to minority community also won the elections on the BJP tickets in local body elections in UP," Sushil Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at an event in the United States and said that "what is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in 1980s". Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the impact of some actions of the BJP-led government was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal community and it has "to be fought with affection".

"It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred., but only with love and affection," Gandhi said. Describing Rahul Gandhi's speech in the US as shameful he further mentioned that the Congress leader is making false allegations against the government.

"Today most of the Dalit MPs, and Dalit MLAs are in the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the government is working for their development and this is the reason Dalits of the country, tribals, and minorities feel secure in the present government," Sushil Modi said. "It is very shameful to go to a foreign land and falsely accuse the government that we have tried to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, at least this type of allegation should not be made that there was an attempt to stop your Yatra," Sushil Modi added.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)