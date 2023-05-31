Manipur CM Biren Singh urges people to maintain law and order; not cause hindrances for security personnel

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state not to cause "roadblocks" and "hindrances" for the movement of relief material and security personnel. for meeting security threats from illegal armed groups in conflict areas in foothills and interior locations of the State," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

"At a huge number of locations, the public is violating curfew restrictions and blocking roads and causing immense obstacles to the free movement of relief material for inmates in relief camps and also to transportation and movement of security personnel for meeting security threats from illegal armed groups in conflict areas in foothills and interior locations of the State," the Chief Minister said in a statement. "Such roadblocks are increasing the hardship of our already traumatized people in relief camps, including pregnant women and young children by halting the movement of health personnel, medicine, food, milk and water meant for them," the statement added.

Such roadblocks are also making it extremely difficult for security and police personnel to respond to attacks by armed groups on time. "In order to save lives and property of innocent civilians, and to assuage the hardship faced in relief camps, I appeal to the people of Manipur not to cause roadblocks and hindrances on free movement of security personnel and relief material," N Biren Singh further remarked.

"I further appeal to all persons concerned to return and surrender the arms and ammunition which have been snatched from armed police battalions, police stations, etc. in valley and hill districts to the nearest police station / MR / IRB, etc. at the earliest. Legal action as per the Arms Act 1959 and Rules will be taken in case any person is found to be in unauthorized and illegal possession of arms and ammunition during combing operations by security personnel, or otherwise," the statement read. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Manipur's Moreh.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh. They expressed strong support for the government's initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur." "Took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Moreh (Manipur)," Shah said in another tweet.

Five persons, including a Manipur Police Officer, were killed, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's house was vandalised and over 1,000 arms and ammunition were reportedly looted by a mob from armouries of Manipur Rifles and IRB on Sunday while combined Central and state security forces gunned down more than 30 suspected Kuki mikitants in the state. There are also reports of mob looting all arms and ammunition from the armouries of 7 Manipur Rifles at Khabeisoi, 2nd Manipur Rifles at Deulahane and 3rd India Reserve Battalion at Thoubal.

As per security forces, fierce encounters are on between suspected Kuki militants and security personnel at the Kadangband and nearby Singda areas in the Imphal West district. Apart from attacking civilians in several foothills of Manipur, the militants also torched over 200 houses in three villages near Sugnu in the Kakching district late Saturday night. (ANI)

