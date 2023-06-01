Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Chinese agent or private eye? Ex-NY cop's 'Fox Hunt' trial kicks off

A former New York City police sergeant charged with acting as an illegal Chinese agent for allegedly intimidating a U.S.-based fugitive from China went on trial on Wednesday and argued he did not know that country's government was behind a private surveillance job he took. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Michael McMahon pressured a New Jersey resident, Xu Jin, to return to China to face bribery and embezzlement charges, one example of a global repatriation campaign by Chinese law enforcement known as "Operation Fox Hunt."

Ex-JPMorgan executive wrote Epstein 'should not be a client' in 2011 email -deposition

A former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive wrote in a 2011 email that the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein should not be a client of the bank, according to a transcript of a deposition of Chief Executive Jamie Dimon seen by Reuters. Dimon said in the deposition he was not aware of the email at the time but "I know it today."

Republican 2024 field gets crowded with Pence, Christie to announce bids

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are planning to enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination next week in long-shot challenges to the dominance of front-runner Donald Trump. Christie, who advised Trump's campaign in 2016 only to become a vocal critic of the former president, will formally announce his 2024 campaign on June 6, a person familiar with the matter said.

DeSantis bashes Trump as 2024 campaign swing begins

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stepped up his attacks on Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday as he kicked off his first campaign swing as a presidential candidate in Iowa. While DeSantis rarely alluded to the former president during remarks at an evening rally, he showed less restraint afterward when taking questions from the media.

Tape recording shows Trump acknowledging he kept classified document on Iran -CNN

Federal prosecutors have a 2021 audio recording of former President Donald Trump acknowledging he kept a classified Pentagon document about a possible attack on Iran after leaving the White House, CNN reported on Wednesday. CNN did not listen to the recording but cited unidentified multiple sources describing it. Reuters was not able to confirm the report.

'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted on two rape counts

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was convicted on Wednesday of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home. A jury deadlocked on another charge that Masterson raped a third woman between 2001 and 2003, according to Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Texas governor names interim attorney general to replace impeached Paxton

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed an interim attorney general to fill in for Ken Paxton, who was impeached last week on allegations of corruption and other irregularities. Abbott said in a written statement that he had appointed John Scott, an attorney and former Texas secretary of state under Abbott, as interim attorney general.

Former US VP Mike Pence plans 2024 campaign launch next week

Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence, who incurred Donald Trump's wrath by refusing to support his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is set to enter the 2024 presidential race against his former boss on June 7, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa, the sources said.

Failed Republican candidate charged in shooting spree aimed at New Mexico Democrats

A failed Republican state candidate in New Mexico was charged by federal authorities on Wednesday for a shooting spree targeting the homes of four elected Democratic officials, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Solomon Pena, 40, lost a state House of Representatives race last November. After his defeat, Pena organized the shootings on the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two New Mexico state legislators, prosecutors said.

US debt ceiling bill advances toward tight vote in House

A bill to suspend the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avert a disastrous default cleared a key procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for an vote on the bipartisan debt deal itself. Republicans control the House by a narrow 222-213 majority. But the deal will need support from both Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Republicans and President Joe Biden's Democrats to pass, as members of both parties object to significant parts of the legislation.

