Fire Sale' of National Assets to 'Mitr Cronies' biggest 'Anti-National' act: Kharge on 9 years of PM Modi

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 07:57 IST
Fire Sale' of National Assets to 'Mitr Cronies' biggest 'Anti-National' act: Kharge on 9 years of PM Modi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, which is celebrating 9 years of power at the Centre, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed the "fire sale" of national assets and PSUs to the PM's "crony capitalist friends" is the "single biggest anti-national act". Terming the alleged sale of national assets as "destructive loot", the veteran Congress leader claimed that it has taken job opportunities away from the country's poor and people belonging to backward sections, especially SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader posted, "Modi govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act ! This 'Destructive Loot' is snatching away the job opportunities for India's poor, SCs, STs, OBCs in shape of reservation." Taking a dig at the BJP over its celebration of 9 years in power at the Centre on Monday, Kharge claimed that the 9 years at the hustings has done no good to the country other than bring issues such as "inflation, spoilt budget and public loot" to the fore.

He alleged further that during its 9 years in power at the Centre, the BJP has plundered public money AND brought all essential commodities under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding to the hardships of the common man and affecting the way of life. "Deadly inflation in 9 years, BJP looted the public's earnings, GST hit on everything important, Spoiled budget, difficult life," Kharge tweeted further, adding, "Arrogant claims 'Inflation is not visible' or 'We do not eat these expensive things', Journey from 'Acche Din' to 'Amrit Kaal' public loot increased due to inflation."

The BJP, which recently lost the Karnataka Assembly polls to the Congress, has launched a mass contact programme to mark 9 years at the helm at the Centre and raise general awareness on its public welfare schemes and key takeaways of governance with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of states ruled by the party have taken it upon themselves to highlight the welfarist policies and achievements of the Union government. (ANI)

