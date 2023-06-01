United States to open diplomatic station in Arctic Norway
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:13 IST
- Country:
- Norway
The United States will open its northernmost diplomatic station in the Norwegian town of Tromsoe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference in Norway on Thursday.
"To deepen our own engagement in the high north, I am announcing today the United States will be opening an American presence post in Tromsoe," Blinken told reporters after a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.
