Rahul Gandhi not serious about politics, should start an NGO: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Reacting to Congresss victory in Karnataka, the BRS leader said that it is Bharatiya Janata Partys failure which led to the victory, and that the Congress does not have a contribution in the achievement.People of Karnataka rejected BJPs inefficiency and corruption, and the election results in the State will not have any impact on Telangana.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:32 IST
Hyderabad, June 1 (PTI): Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the Congress leader should start an NGO instead of running a political party as he never takes politics seriously.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here, KTR said Rahul Gandhi's lack of seriousness towards politics became evident when he skipped campaigning during Gujarat Assembly elections and continued his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

To further drive home the point, KTR pointed at the Congress leader who instead of doing serious politics held a ''Mohabbat ki Dukaan'' event in the USA. Reacting to Congress's victory in Karnataka, the BRS leader said that it is Bharatiya Janata Party's failure which led to the victory, and that the Congress does not have a contribution in the achievement.

''People of Karnataka rejected BJP's inefficiency and corruption, and the election results in the State will not have any impact on Telangana. India needs an election and selection, not a rejection. However, unfortunately, people in Karnataka were left with lesser options,'' he said.

KTR said the BRS agenda is to introduce the 'Telangana model' to other States. He slammed that Congress failed in the past 70 years in developing the country and also as an opposition too as the party did not create an alternative model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

