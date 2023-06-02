Party must act on Sachin Pilot's deands: Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki

Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki on Friday said urged the party leadership to take ''positive action'' on Sachin Pilot's demands against unemployment and corruption, as he asserted his allegiance to the high command.

''All of us'' are with Pilot and loyal to party high command he said.

Pilot has been agitating for months against his own party's government in the state with demands to open inquiry against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. Asked whether Pilot would intensify his agitation at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here, Solanki said, ''I cannot say whether the agitation will be intensified or not, but we all are with Pilot and whatever his instruction will be, we will follow that.'' ''Even today our allegiance is with the party high command. We are all with Congress, want to strength the 'hand' of the Congress and want to stand by it. But the thing is that a positive action should be taken on our demands on corruption and unemployment so that a message can be sent and youths can be attracted to the party,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Vidyadhar Chaudhary, another Congress leader considered close to Pilot, had a heated argument with state minister Rajendra Yadav in front of Congress co-in-charge Amrita Dhawan at a meeting in PCC.

In the meeting that was called to discuss election strategy in Jaipur Rural, Chaudhary said the party members who had worked against candidates in the last election should be exposed.

Both leaders were placated after Dhawan's intervention in the matter.

After his 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur, Pilot had placed three demands before the Ashok Gehlot-led state government – the reorganisation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), compensation to the youths affected by the paper-leak of the competitive examination, and formation of a high-level inquiry committee into allegations of corruption against the former Vasundhara Raje government. Pilot had said he will further crank up his revolt if his demands were not met by May end.

A meeting was held in Delhi in the wake of the threat between the party high command and the two leaders to broker peace.

Party leader KC Venugopal after the meeting said both leaders had agreed to fight the polls unitedly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)