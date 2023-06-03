Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets South African President Ramaphosa; conveys PM Modi's greetings

Jaishankar on Saturday called on South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa along with other ministers of the BRICS bloc and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The five-nation grouping BRICS Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa brings together five of the largest developing countries in the world.Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to South Africa to participate in a conclave of the five-nation grouping BRICS in Cape Town.Delighted to call on President cyrilramaphosa of South Africa along with other BRICS ministers.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:22 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets South African President Ramaphosa; conveys PM Modi's greetings
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday called on South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa along with other ministers of the BRICS bloc and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries in the world.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to South Africa to participate in a conclave of the five-nation grouping BRICS in Cape Town.

“Delighted to call on President @cyrilramaphosa of South Africa along with other BRICS ministers. Conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Value his guidance and thoughts on taking BRICS forward,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Speaking after a meeting of the foreign ministers of BRICS nations here on Thursday evening, Jaishankar said the leaders of the countries had asked them last year to formulate the guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures for such admissions.

“This is still a work in progress. We are approaching this with positive intent with an open mind,'' he said.

There are many aspects to it. One part of it is to consolidate how the existing BRICS members are working with each other. The second part of it is how the BRICS engages non-BRICS countries, he said.

The BRICS bloc brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP, and 16 percent of the global trade.

From South Africa, he will travel to Namibia for a visit from June 4 to 6, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023