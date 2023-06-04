UDF urges Centre to curb rising airfares to Kerala from Gulf during festivals

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to curb the ''skyrocketing'' air fares of flights from the Gulf countries to Kerala during the festive season.

The UDF has also sought the Centre's intervention to make provisions for direct flights from the Gulf countries to the four international airports in Kerala. These requests have been made by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan in a letter sent to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia. ''I am writing this letter to elicit your urgent action on the legitimate request of expatriates to make provisions for direct flights to Trivandrum, Kochi (Nedumbassery), Kannur, and Kozhikode International Airports from the Middle East and other foreign countries,'' he said. Satheesan, in his letter, has said that expatriates from Kerala working in Gulf countries have raised concerns about the rising airfares during festive seasons and lack of direct flights to the southern state, leading to them spending long times on travel by connecting flights. ''I am told that one air ticket fare from the Middle East will go up to Rs 1 lakh during the festive seasons. The intervention of the Union Ministry to regulate this fare hike has been their long-standing request. ''Taking their desire into account, I request that your good self make provisions for direct flights to four different international airports in Kerala and take steps to curb the skyrocketing air ticket prices during the festive season,'' he said.

