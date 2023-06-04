Balasore train tragedy: PM Modi calls Odisha CM to review ground situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and took stock of the ground situation in Balasore where the tragic triple train accident took place on Friday evening. The accident that occurred on Friday killed 288 people and left over 1000 people injured, as per the official figure.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed in a statement that the CM Patnaik assured that all possible steps were being taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals in Odisha. He said that the doctors and medical students are doing their best to save lives and common people are also coming forward to donate blood for the victims.

"Saying that we follow a policy that underlines 'Every Life is Precious,' CM Patnaik said that starting from the rescue operation to carrying injured to hospitals, making arrangements for treatment, we are leaving no stone unturned to save lives," the CMO statement read. Detailing the latest situation, he said that as many as 1,175 patients were admitted in various hospitals, out of which 793 have been discharged. Most of the injured patients are in stable condition, he added.

Currently, 382 victims are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals, the CM informed. "The Prime Minister thanked the CM Patnaik and Odisha government for the prompt and efficient action during the crisis. He also assured that the centre is ready to provide any kind of assistance if required," the statement added.

PM Modi also praised the people of Odisha for the kind of support and timely help in this hour of crisis. Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

A manpower of over 1000 people are engaged in the work. More than seven Poclain Machines, two Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes are deployed, the Ministry stated. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations. The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated with the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways. (ANI)

