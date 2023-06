Highly anticipated legislative election underway in Guinea-Bissau

An highly anticipated election to fill Guinea-Bissau's national legislature was underway on Sunday, more than a year after the West African nation's president dissolved parliament.

Nearly one million voters were registered to elect more than 100 lawmakers from six parties with active seats in the National People's Assembly, according to the Centre for Democracy and Development, an African human rights organisation.

Tiny Guinea-Bissau gained independence from Portugal nearly five decades ago. The country has endured continued political turmoil, including multiple coups, since then.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, a former army general, took office after he was declared the winner of a December 2019 runoff election. He survived a February 2022 coup attempt when assailants armed with machine guns and AK-47s attacked the government palace.

Since assuming office, Embalo has cracked down on civic freedoms, while government bodies have lost significant independence, according to analysts. He dissolved the parliament in May 2022 and postponed the legislative elections scheduled for the following December.

Lucia Bird Ruiz Benitez de Lugo, director of the West Africa Observatory at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, said Embalo has consolidated his grip on power since his controversial inauguration in February 2020.

''These elections are key in determining how much support the ruling party retains in parliament," she said.

''They will shape how isolated, or otherwise, the president, who has strained relations with the powerful military, will be during the remaining 18 months of his tenure.'' Results from Sunday's election were expected to be contested after the results are announced in the coming days.

