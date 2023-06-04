Left Menu

UP govt discriminating with Azamgarh weavers: Akhilesh Yadav

But the BJP government has taken away even the electricity subsidy from the weavers, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:30 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of discriminating against Azamgarh weavers and taking their power subsidy away. Talking to reporters after attending a programme in Azamgarh, Yadav said, ''Our traditions are related to each other, our culture is mixed, we live together, but the people of BJP keep humiliating Azamgarh.'' He alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has nothing to do with the problems of saree traders and weavers of Azamgarh.

''In the Samajwadi government, we made a place for the weavers in Mubarakpur, so that the weavers could expand their business. We made a carpet market in Bhadohi. Sham-e-Awadh weavers' market was built in Lucknow's Shilp Gram. ''But the BJP government has taken away even the electricity subsidy from the weavers,'' he said. ''BJP discriminates. No matter how much hooliganism and bullying BJP leaders do, no action is taken against them,'' alleged the former UP chief minister.

