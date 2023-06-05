Turkey's new VP says he will prioritise inflation fight

Turkey's new vice president, Cevdet Yilmaz, said on Monday he will prioritise the fight against inflation and will pay special attention to improving the investment environment as he took up his post.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced his new cabinet on Saturday following last month's elections and appointed Yilmaz to replace Fuat Oktay as vice president.

