UK's Sunak: Number of Albanian small boat arrivals has fallen by nearly 90%

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:50 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the number of Albanian migrants arriving in small boats to the United Kingdom had fallen by nearly 90%, and that two large sites for immigrants would also open. "We've now returned 1,800 to Albania in just six months. We've gone from accepting around one in five Albanian asylum cases, to now just one in 50," Sunak told reporters.

"So far this year, the number of Albanian small boat arrivals has fallen by almost 90%."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

