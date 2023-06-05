AAP accuses Vijay Goel of trying to hit woman at Delhi event, BJP leader denies charge

The AAP on Monday accused BJP leader Vijay Goel, who has been waging a campaign against the stray dog menace in the city, of trying to hit a woman during an event here, a charge vehemently denied by the former Union minister.

A purported video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Goel could be seen being argued with by some people including women. The clip also shows him objecting to a video being shot by someone and trying to snatch the mobile phone.

Goel said that a group of people who claimed to be dog lovers were trying to disturb his meeting to discuss the stray dog menace in the city.

''A group of people including some women met me, but they were arguing with me and creating nuisance at the event. They were later removed from the venue of the programme by the police,'' Goel told PTI.

''The video does not show me hitting anyone. Has any complaint been filed against me by anyone for hitting him or her?'' Goel asked.

The AAP shared the video on Twitter alleging that the incident showed ''anti-woman'' face of the BJP.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also shared the video on his twitter handle demanding an FIR against Goel.

''Please register the FIR. This is a cognizable offence @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi,'' Bhardwaj tweeted.

Goel also said that his campaign was to prevent incidents of stray dog bite in the national capital and that he was not against canines.

''The aim of my meetings is to aware the people about the menace of street dogs. There are four crore cases of dog bites across the country every year. In Delhi alone, 150-200 incidents of dog bites happen,'' the former Delhi BJP president said.

Goel has been holding meetings with locals in different areas of the city for the past several weeks over the issue. The alleged incident happened on the sidelines of one such meeting at Model Town on Sunday morning.

Police said no complaint was received from anyone against Goel.

