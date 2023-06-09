Left Menu

Birsa Munda symbol of tribal unification: Arunachal deputy CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 20:41 IST
Birsa Munda symbol of tribal unification: Arunachal deputy CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(Chowna Mein)
  • Country:
  • India

Freedom fighter Birsa Munda was a symbol of tribal unification and inspired millions of Indians, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein said on Friday.

Attending the 123rd death anniversary of Munda which was commemorated as 'Shaheed Diwas' at Kumari village in Lekang Circle of Namsai district, Mein said that Munda's fight for the rights of tribal people made a significant contribution towards freedom struggle.

''Acknowledging the magnitude of the contributions made by the valiant freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared his birth anniversary on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas','' he said.

Mein also offered floral homage to the tribal icon at the programme, organised by the Namsai district committee of the All Adivasi Community of Arunachal Pradesh (AACAP).

He said the research scholars from Arunachal Pradesh have so far identified 220 unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from the state.

The programme was also attended by Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, and MLAs and leaders of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023