Men who helped police nab tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killers yet to get security cover, claims Rajasthan BJP leader

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Friday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of not fulfilling his promise of providing security to the two men who had helped the police nab the culprits in the Udaipur tailor murder case last year.

The BJP leader also raised questions over the tendering process for the procurement of smartphones to be provided free of cost to women under a state government scheme.

Rathore along with Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari produced Shakti Singh and Prahlad, who had helped the police arrest the two men who had killed tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in June last year, at a press conference.

The leader of opposition said these two men worked in Gujarat's Surat but were sacked by their employer following the incident, citing security reasons.

''When these two met the chief minister last year, he had assured them that they would be provided security cover. However, they are yet to get it,'' Rathore alleged.

After killing Lal with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur, the two assailants fled on a motorcycle. Shakti Singh and Prahlad identified them on the basis of information circulated by police, chased them and helped the police catch them in Rajsamand.

Rathore also questioned the tendering process for the Rajasthan government's free smartphone scheme for women and claimed it will turn out to be a ''big scam''.

He demanded that the tenders for the scheme be given to women.

