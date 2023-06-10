Left Menu

Top US congressional Democrats urge to let Trump indictment case 'proceed peacefully'

Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday urged supporters and critics of former President Donald Trump to let his case "proceed peacefully in court" after he was indicted.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 02:40 IST
Top US congressional Democrats urge to let Trump indictment case 'proceed peacefully'

Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday urged supporters and critics of former President Donald Trump to let his case "proceed peacefully in court" after he was indicted. "No one is above the law – including Donald Trump. This indictment must now play out through the legal process, without any outside political or ideological interference," Schumer and Jeffries said in a joint statement.

U.S. prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump on Friday, accusing him of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving office in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023